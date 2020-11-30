Dana Perino Criticizes Praise For Biden’s All-Female Comms Team: Conservative Women ‘Just Get Your Sh*t Done’

Fox News co-anchor Dana Perino addressed the media praise for President-elect Joe Biden’s all-female White House communications team by noting that conservative women know they’re “not going to get the glowing profile” and so must simply get “shit done.”

Perino’s comments came after the Sunday announcement that Kate Bedingfield, Jen Psaki, Karine Jean Pierre, Pili Tobar, Ashley Etienne and Symone Sanders will be joining the communications team in top roles.

Biden announces communications team: Kate Bedingfield

WH Comms Director Jen Psaki

WH Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre

Deputy Press Secretary Pili Tobar

Deputy WH Comms Director Ashley Etienne

VP Comms Director Symone Sanders

VP Chief Spox — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) November 29, 2020

Media praise for the announcement was criticized by members of President Donald Trump’s communications team, who said that their group is female-led.

Discussing the topic on a Monday afternoon “The Five” segment, Perino noted the significance of “how they packaged it.”

“And the Obama Administration did this a lot too,” she said. “There’s like ‘this is the first the first the first’ … there’s nothing wrong with that, if you think you want to get a quick hit in the media, you know exactly how to do it.”

“Conservative administrations typically don’t do that, and also as a conservative woman you know you’re not going to get the glowing profile, so you just get your shit done,” she said, quickly switching to “You get your stuff done” after her co-hosts exploded in laughter. (RELATED: Ronna McDaniel Campaigns In Georgia, Takes Question From Frustrated Trump Voter Who Says Senate Races ‘Already Decided’)

“Best Monday after Thanksgiving ever!” co-host Greg Gutfeld said.