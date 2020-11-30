The Denver Broncos Complete 1 Pass For 13 Yards Against The Saints

The Denver Broncos completed one pass Sunday during a 31-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Every single quarterback on the Broncos wasn’t allowed to play because they were deemed “high-risk COVID-19 close contacts,” and practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton was under center against New Orleans. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As you might expect, things didn’t go well for the Broncos. Hinton went 1/9 passing for 13 yards and two interceptions in the loss.

On a day when the #Broncos had no QBs available due to COVID-19, QB/WR Kendall Hinton finished 1 of 9 passing for 13 yards with 2 INTs. An unforgettable and forgettable day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

Honestly, what did the Broncos expect to happen? Hinton went from playing wide receiver on the practice squad to slinging passes against an NFL defense.

If anyone thought he was going to put up huge stats, then they’re an idiot.

Hinton had a little quarterback playing time during his time at Wake Forest, but it clearly wasn’t enough to make him ready for the NFL.

Besides, if he had the skills to be an NFL passer, then he wouldn’t have had to switch positions to wide receiver.

As I told someone yesterday, he should have just gone out there and tried to bomb it down the field on every passing play.

It would have been just as bad, but it would have been a hell of a lot more fun than going 1/9 for 13 yards.

Now, we’ll have to see if the Broncos can get their entire QB room back soon. If not, Hinton will be doing this again!