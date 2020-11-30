The Detroit Lions Need To Hire Ohio State Coach Ryan Day

The Detroit Lions have to pursue Ohio State coach Ryan Day.

The Lions finally fired Matt Patricia this past weekend after his pathetic tenure in Detroit, and it’s now time to find the team’s new leader. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ryan Day has to be at the top of every single list being put together. There are some solid options around the league, but the OSU leader is who I like the most.

Defense no longer wins football games. I’m sorry, but it’s simply the truth. In the NFL and in college football, offense is king.

That means the Lions have to hire an offense oriented head coach. I’ve seen more than enough out of Ryan Day to know that he can get the job done.

Ohio State has been unstoppable on offense under his leadership. Look at what he’s done with Justin Fields.

The man knows how to put points on the board.

I might hate Ohio State because I’m a Wisconsin man, but I would welcome Day with open arms to lead my NFL team.

I would do it without any hesitation. He’s a proven winner, he knows how to score and the Lions might even be able to make a run at Justin Fields.

Hiring Day just makes way too much sense.

Get it done, Detroit. Just get it done!