Dolly Parton Talks Collaboration With Miley Cyrus On Christmas Album, Which Is Probably Her Last

Dolly Parton said she had to get her goddaughter Miley Cyrus to be part of her latest Christmas album because it is probably going to be her last.

“She [Cyrus] had to sing on this Christmas album,” the 74-year-old country music legend shared with Entertainment Tonight Canada about her “A Holly Dolly Christmas.” The clip was noted by NME.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday With Her Most Memorable Looks [SLIDESHOW])

“She was working on her own project and I said, ‘I’m not going to ask you to put it out as a single, I know you got your own thing, but you have to sing on this album with me – you and Billy Ray [Cyrus], because you’re like family, and I’m probably never going to do another Christmas album.'” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

Cyrus, who has been busy working on her “Plastic Hearts” album is featured on a song called “Christmas Is.” Check it out!

The “Midnight Sky” hitmaker reportedly never says “no” to “Aunt Dolly” and joined in on the “Jolene” hitmakers’ latest star-studded holiday album, along with the likes of Michael Bublé, Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson and more for the 12-track project.

At one point in the interview, Parton said, due to the coronavirus pandemic, she couldn’t put on a special to go along with the album, but maybe “next year.”

“I said maybe next year, I can get with all these artists and we can revive the album for Christmas next year and add some new and additional things and make a special,” Dolly shared. “I believe in rolling as you go, you can’t give up, you just fit yourself into anything that’s happening. Be as productive as you can be.”