Felicity Huffman Lands First Acting Role After Being Released From Prison

Actress Felicity Huffman has landed her first acting job following her 11-day prison stint.

Huffman, who served time back in 2019, will star in an untitled comedy based on the owner of the Triple-A baseball team the Sacramento River Cats, Susan Savage, according to an article published Monday by Deadline. Actor Zack Gottsagen also will star in the series.

Felicity Huffman to Star in ABC Comedy in First Role Since College Admissions Scandal​ https://t.co/QFTlAiN6OS — People (@people) November 30, 2020

“After suddenly losing her husband and inheriting his beloved team, she is forced to navigate her new normal with the help of her dysfunctional family, including her oldest son (Gottsagen), a baseball devotee with Down syndrome, her work family and the Sacramento community at large,” Deadline reported. “This is the story of a woman navigating grief, local politics and the business of sports and learning not just to adjust, but to thrive.” (RELATED: Felicity Huffman Released From Prison Before Serving Out Full 14-Day Sentence)

The TV role marks the first acting job Huffman has landed since serving time for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

After pleading guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May of 2019, Huffman was convicted of paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT scores inflated. The “Desperate Housewives” actress was sentenced to 14 days in prison with one year of probation and was required to pay a $30,000 fine plus complete 250 hours of community service.

The actress was released after spending 11 days in prison.

I’m glad Huffman was able to land a new job and get back on the grind. She was amazing in “Desperate Housewives” and I would watch something with her in it. Huffman really messed up with the whole paying someone to fix her daughter’s SAT scores thing, but it’s time for everybody to move on.