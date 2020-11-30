Man Spotted ‘Clinging’ To Hull Of Capsized Boat Following Call About Him Being Lost At Sea

A man spotted “clinging” to the hull of his capsized boat was rescued after he was reported being lost at sea off Florida’s coast.

“#MustSee: Stuart Bee is recovered by the 225-foot motor vessel, #Angeles,” a post from the United States Coast Guard’s Seventh District (USCG Southeast) shared in a post on Twitter Sunday, along with several pictures from the rescue of the 63-year-old man some 86 miles off the coast.

“The crew spotted the man clinging to the bow of the vessel and took him aboard and will transport him to shore,” the post added. “#BREAKING Photo credit: crew member aboard the m/v Angeles.” (RELATED: Jimmy Fallon Invites Alex Rodriguez To Spicy Wings Eating Contest From Home And It’s Can’t-Miss)

#MustSee: Stuart Bee is recovered by the 225-foot motor vessel, #Angeles. The crew spotted the man clinging to the bow of the vessel and took him aboard and will transport him to shore. #BREAKING

Photo credit: crew member aboard the m/v Angeles. pic.twitter.com/1MSKcVRYG5 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 30, 2020

In one snap, we see exactly what rescuers saw with the man somehow managing to hold on to just the tip of what was left of the boat he was traveling aboard. (RELATED: Orlando Police Officer Pulls Over Daughter For Speeding And It’s Definitely A Can’t-Miss)

“The chances of finding Bee alive were slim,” Lt. Shawn Antonelli, command duty officer, District 7 shared in the piece. “But he was able to stay with his boat, which helped save his life.”

In a second post shared on social media, the coast guard shared the audio recording of the rescue of Bee, along with more details about him being found alive.

“#ListenNow @USCG D7 command center watchstanders talk with M/V Angeles captain and rescued Stuart Bee,” the USCG post read, along with a link about the story and rescue. “Listen to the initial rescue call [and] how Bee describes some details.”

Bee’s condition was unknown at time of this publication.