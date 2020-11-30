Gigantic Alligator Captured On Video In Florida

A gigantic alligator has been captured on film in Florida.

In a Facebook video uploaded by Cass Couey, an absolutely monstrous alligator can be seen eating ducks, and it’s straight nightmare fuel. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give the absurd video a watch below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You know how people always laugh at me because I say I don’t want to go in the water with wild beasts? Well, who is laughing now? (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Most of you reading this would panic if you were ever anywhere near an alligator that big. What do we think the length is on that beast? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Twelve feet? Fifteen feet? More? That thing is unbelievably big. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I might love animals, but I love my life more than I love them. That’s just a fact. If I’m in the water and I see any animal that size that’s threatening, I’m opening fire like it’s going out of style.

You can take that guarantee to the bank.

Luckily, the alligator didn’t seem to have any interest in bothering these hunters. If it did, this video might have had a very different ending.

What an absolutely insane thing to capture on film.

H/T: Outkick