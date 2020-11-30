Kate Middleton Accidentally Reveals Recently Used Emojis, Including A Vomiting Face And Purple Alien Monster

Kate Middleton accidentally revealed the emojis she’s recently used, including an angry face spewing a bleeped-out expletive, a vomiting face and more.

It happened on a video shared by Kensington Palace on Instagram featuring the Duchess of Cambridge talking about her “Early Years” project as she sent a “huge thank you” to fans who had sent in questions to the royal. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

Middleton talked about the messages she had received complete with the “wonderful emojis” as she flashed her phone on the screen and showed of her recent ones, per Vanity Fair in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])



WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

Eagle-eyed watchers noticed the most recent used emoji appeared to be two girls holding hands which was followed by a pineapple symbol, a sliced-up cucumber image, a gust of wind and a purple alien monster, according to the outlet.

But the ones that are raising eyebrows would most likely be the next few which included a woman bowing, a vomiting face emoji and lastly an angry face spewing a bleeped-out expletive.

During the clip, some of the questions Middleton entertained included being asked how she handles toddler tantrums, especially in a household with multiple children.

The duchess and mother of three kids replied, the question was a hard one and said she would also like to the ask the “experts herself” while laughing.