Report: Kelly Clarkson’s Estranged Husband Wants $436,000 A Month In Spousal And Child Support

Kelly Clarkson’s estranged husband Brandon Blackstock is reportedly asking for $436,000 a month in spousal and child support.

“Brandon’s been equally unreasonable in his requests for child and spousal support, as well as attorney fees,” a source close to the 38-year-old singer shared with People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Kelly’s offered to pay for all the kids’ expenses, but Brandon seems to think he is entitled to and needs $301K in spousal support and $135K in child support per month,” the source added. (RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Had Her Appendix Removed Hours After Billboard Music Awards)

The source continued, sharing that the 43-year-old music manager is also reportedly asking for an additional “$2M for attorney fees when he’s the one driving up the cost of the divorce with seven attorneys just representing him alone.”

If a judge grants Blackstock’s request, that would mean he would receive more than $5.2 million a year in support from the “Because of You” hitmaker once the two are divorced.

The news comes following reports that a Los Angeles County judge had given primary physical custody to Clarkson of their two children.

Another source close to the singer’s family told the outlet that she’s “pleased” with the court’s decision.

“As Kelly has said, her first priority in all of this is to take care of the kids and all the hearts that are involved in this divorce,” the source shared. “It’s been a hard time for everyone, but Kelly’s pleased with the court’s ruling regarding custody.”

“Divorce is hard and it gets tense for most couples going through it,” the source added. “But Kelly’s primary focus is on doing the best she can to protect the kids. In this case, she had to fight for them since Brandon and his attorneys were making unreasonable requests.”

As previously reported, the “Just Sing” hitmaker announced in June she had filed for divorce from Brandon after seven years of marriage.