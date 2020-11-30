REPORT: Superstar Rapper Kodak Black Promises To Donate $1 Million To Charity If President Trump Pardons Him

Rapper Kodak Black reportedly offered to donate $1 million to charity if President Donald Trump pardons him.

Kodak Black is serving 46 months behind bars for weapons charges and tweeted the request Friday, according to a report published by XXL. The tweet has since been deleted.

Kodak Black promises to donate $1M to charity if Trump issues pardon for him. https://t.co/FKTKyXOqtv — Complex (@Complex) November 28, 2020

“If The President Them Free Me , I’m Gonna Spend 1 million on Charity within The First Year I’m Out. That’s on Everything,” he reportedly tweeted. (RELATED: Superstar Rapper Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In Federal Prison On Weapons Charges)

This isn’t the first time Kodak Black has reached out to Trump regarding his prison sentence. Kodak Black’s lawyers reached out to Trump in September requesting the president commute his sentence. His lawyers reportedly argued the average sentence for his charges is 18 months. The lawyers also claimed Kodak Black had been abused by prison personnel, XXL reported.

The rapper has sued the United States Penitentiary, Big Sandy in Kentucky, where he is being housed for torture and religious suppression.

Kodak Black was arrested in May of 2019 on his way to perform at the Rolling Loud festival. He has been in prison since his arrest.

Kodak is scheduled to be released from prison on Nov. 3, 2022. His lawyers have claimed the rapper could be released to a halfway house as early as next year, the outlet reported.