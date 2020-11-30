Kyle Trask Leads The Latest Heisman Odds, Mac Jones Is 2nd

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask is still the Heisman leader.

In the latest odds from Bovada, the Florida gunslinger is at -135 to take home the prestigious trophy. Alabama quarterback Mac Jones is second at +150. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State star Justin Fields have both fallen dramatically down the board. Lawrence is at +900 and Fields is all the way down to +1400.

There’s always a player who seems to come out of nowhere and light up the Heisman hype conversation. Trask wasn’t unknown, but he certainly wasn’t viewed as a Heisman favorite entering the season.

Now, he’s leading the race and Mac Jones appears to be the only player in the country capable of catching him.

It’s also truly incredible how far Lawrence and Fields have fallen down the board, and it’s neither of their faults.

They’re the two most gifted quarterbacks in America, but they keep missing games because of coronavirus issues.

Now, it would seem like neither has a realistic shot at the Heisman Trophy. It’d be one thing if they had poor seasons, but they’re falling out of the race because of things 100% outside of their control.

We’ll see what happens over the remaining weeks, but it looks like it’s Trask’s trophy to lose at this point.