Marshawn Lynch Says He’d Take A Shot Of Hennessy Before NFL Games

Marshawn Lynch had a pretty solid pregame plan while playing in the NFL.

In a promo for ESPN’s “Peyton’s Places,” the legendary running back told Peyton Manning that he’d have a “shot…shot and a half” of Hennessy before taking the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the former Seahawks star break it down below.

Marshawn’s pregame superstition involved a shot of what?! ???? Peyton’s Places Season 2 is officially here: https://t.co/ZgRaYGb0JO pic.twitter.com/T1LSGH1Y5a — ESPN (@espn) November 29, 2020

Generally speaking, I probably wouldn’t encourage boozing prior to playing in an NFL game. It wouldn’t seem like a great idea.

I once played in an intramural basketball game while a little tipsy, and it was incredibly difficult. Now, imagine full grown men throwing their bodies at you like weapons.

Having said all of that, it’s hard to question Lynch’s routine. After all, he’s one of the best running backs of the past couple decades.

The dude clearly knew how to move the rock up and down the field, and a little alcohol obviously didn’t slow him down at all.

Hell, if it’s not broke, then don’t fix it.

Should I start drinking in the mornings to boost my output? I’m just kidding, folks! Alcohol is great but it’s important to always enjoy responsibly!