MCINTOSH: Georgia Will Reject Democrats’ Socialist Agenda

Editor’s note: We endeavor to bring you the top voices on current events representing a range of perspectives. Below is a column arguing that Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue will win the Georgia Senate runoffs in January because voters want to prevent the Democrats from having full control of the government. You can find a counterpoint here, where Jason Nichols, a lecturer in African American Studies at the University of Maryland and a prolific progressive commentator, argues that Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock will win the runoffs because they focus on policies geared toward working class Americans.

Elections are always a choice between competing agendas, but rarely is the choice as stark as it will be in Georgia on Jan. 5. Georgians will decide control of the Senate as they vote in runoff elections between Sen. David Perdue and Jon Ossoff and between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Democrats have 48 Senate seats compared to the Republican 50. If Democrats win the White House and both Georgia Senate seats, they will win the Senate Majority with the tie-breaking Democratic vote coming from Vice President Harris. Democrat control of the Senate will end divided government and give the Democrats the power to ram their agenda through Congress.

The people of Georgia, however, will ultimately reject the Democrats’ radical agenda and elect Sens. Loeffler and Perdue to block the left’s worst impulses. The two incumbents stand in stark contrast to both Democratic candidates, who have embraced positions that go against the will of the Georgian people, and Republicans are working hard to get out our message.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, who will become Senate Majority Leader if Georgia liberals are successful, revealed just how radical the Democrat agenda is when he promised the moon to his supporters, saying, “Now we take Georgia, then we change the world. Now we take Georgia, then we change America.”

The longtime senator wants to completely remake almost every major American institution. To start, if Democrats win in Georgia, they’ll immediately pack the U.S. Supreme Court, make D.C. and Puerto Rico states to secure a lasting liberal Senate majority, and end the Senate filibuster to pass socialist policies that would stop our economic recovery dead in its tracks.

The extremism of the modern Democrat party is why Club for Growth Action launched the Save America Coalition and will spend at least $10 million to preserve the conservative Senate majority. Working with top conservative elected officials, groups, and thought leaders, we will knock on 1 million Georgia doors, run get-out-the-vote focused television and digital ads and host a bus tour.

The project has two goals. The first is to educate the public about the policy positions of Sens. Perdue and Loeffler and their importance to the future of America. Secondly, political committees in the coalition will help the reelection efforts of Perdue and Loeffler in the runoff and thus prevent Democrats from becoming the majority party in the Senate.

Efforts like this ensure that Georgia’s voters know that if the Democrats gain control of the Senate, House and White House, they will quickly erase President Trump’s tax cuts, which in 2018 saved the average family of four $2,900, with Ossoff’s and Rev. Warnock’s votes. The independent Tax Foundation projects Biden will raise taxes approximately 4 trillion dollars over the next decade.

Kevin Hassett, the former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, and a team of economists researched the impact of the Democrat platform on the economy. They discovered that under the Biden plan in ten years “there will be 4.9 million fewer employed individuals, $2.6 trillion less in GDP, and $1.5 trillion less consumption in that year alone. Median household income in 2030 would be $6,500 less.”

A Democrat Senate would pass the debilitating Green New Deal that would cost American families close to $50,000 annually in regulatory and energy costs, and it would also raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour thereby destroying thousands of entry level jobs.

Georgians don’t want these extreme policies, and they know they can stop them by voting against Ossoff and Warnock, neither of whom has been willing to completely distance himself from politicians like Sen. Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Democrats can sense the Senate slipping away and are pouring money into Georgia. Former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is raising money for the runoffs against Perdue and Loeffler, all in a bid to remake our country.

Abrams’ organization in less than a week has already raised more than $6 million for Ossoff and Warnock. While they are now running as moderates, both have a long history of supporting radical socialists. Warnock, for example, has hosted Fidel Castro at his church for a rally.

The Democratic candidates have the full-throttle support of America’s information gatekeepers, but Republicans in Georgia have a strong ground game, including the support of Club for Growth’s “Save America” project. I am confident that a grassroots movement armed with the facts will defeat progressive efforts to misrepresent Ossoff and Warnock’s extreme records.

As members of the Wall Street Journal editorial board say, “The Georgia stakes couldn’t be higher.” They’re right, and Republicans in Georgia and nationally understand this fact and are fighting hard to keep both Senate seats.

The stakes, indeed, couldn’t be higher, and Georgia voters, to quote William F. Buckley, “will stand athwart history, yelling stop” and will reject the extreme agenda of Ossoff and Warnock.

David McIntosh is the president of Club for Growth Action