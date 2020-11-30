Police Officer Gets Into An Altercation With A Man In Viral Video

An altercation between a man and a police officer took a very unexpected twist in a recent viral video.

In a video tweeted by @4500dinero, a police officer could be seen rushing in to break up a fight. That's when he got into a physical altercation with one of the men.

Naturally, you're probably assuming that the situation ended in handcuffs. Well, not exactly. Watch the unexpected twist ending below!

Plot twist literally pic.twitter.com/hVj6OEkODT — Otto Dinero (@4500dinero) November 29, 2020

Of all the strange outcomes I would have guessed, brushing it off, patting each other on the back and going their separate ways wouldn't have been near the top of the list.

Not even close! I'm not sure I've ever seen a fight like this in my life.

Generally speaking, when you get physical with a police officer, the situation ends with handcuffs. Not always, I suppose, but more times than not.

Yet, this police officer just cut the guy loose. It was almost like two UFC fighters congratulating each other on a tough fight.

It seemed like there was a level of mutual respect.

What a bizarre and wild outcome. I definitely didn’t see it coming.