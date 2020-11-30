Poll: Biden Support Up Since Election While Trump Sees Slight Decline

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s favorability ratings have increased while President Trump’s ratings have decreased slightly since the election, reported The Hill.

New Gallup polling shows that Biden’s approval rating has gone up to 55 percent — the highest it’s been since he announced his candidacy. Trump’s approval rating decreased from 45 to 42 percent, reported The Hill. (RELATED: The Polls Were Wrong Yet Again. Here’s How It Happened According To The Pollsters Themselves)

Biden’s new approval rating is due to an increase in support from independents and Republicans. Approval from independents increased from 48 to 55 percent while Republican support increased from 6 to 12 percent. Meanwhile, Republican support for Trump has decreased by 6 points, according to The Hill.

The poll was taken while the president has refused to concede the election and legally challenged election results in multiple states, noted The Charlotte Observer. (RELATED: Media Censoring Negative Biden News May Have Cost Trump The Election, Swing State Poll Shows)

The Gallup poll used a sample size of 1,018 adults between Nov. 5th and Nov. 19th, according to The Hill.