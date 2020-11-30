PREVIEW: Wisconsin Will Dominate UW-Green Bay

Wisconsin will decimate UW-Green Bay.
The Badgers will face the Phoenix in Madison this Tuesday, and I can’t wait to watch Wisconsin put in some more work. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
We’re currently 2-0, and we look like a damn good basketball team. Beating up on the other D1 programs in the state is a yearly tradition, and coronavirus won’t derail our plans.
Wisconsin is going to beat the living hell out of UW-Green Bay. That’s a guarantee you can 100% take to the bank.
Through two games, we look like we can score from every single spot on the floor. Hell, we opened the game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on a 25-0 run!
How that’s even possible is beyond me, but it’s exactly what happened.
Late Tuesday afternoon, UW-Green Bay will get a little bit of that action, and I can’t wait to watch Potter, Reuvers, Davison, Trice and the rest of the crew do what we do best.
You can catch the game at 5:00 EST on BTN. Let’s take care of business and get to 3-0! Trust me folks, this one won’t be close! We’re winning by at least 20.