REPORT: Liberty Might Not Make A Bowl Game

Liberty is reportedly in serious trouble of missing the college football bowl season.

According to Brett McMurphy, there is a serious chance Liberty could be frozen out with a 10-1 record because the Flames don’t have a guaranteed bowl spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McMurphy reported that bowls are expected to prioritize their conference commitments. That’s bad news for Liberty.

Liberty may not receive bowl bid even though Flames could finish 10-1, sources told @Stadium. Reason is LU doesn’t have guaranteed bowl tie-in & w/out any win requirements for teams to be bowl eligible, bowls expected to fill w/their designated conference affiliations source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 30, 2020

It will be an absolute joke if the Flames go 10-1, are ranked and get frozen out of a bowl game. That’s complete nonsense.

You can’t keep a 10 win team out of the bowl season. You just can’t do it. It would be a gigantic black mark for the sport.

I understand that we’re dealing with unprecedented times, but you still can’t do it. If Liberty gets to 10 wins and is ranked, then somebody has to find a bowl for them.

If not, then why should they even bother finishing the season? Seriously, what would the purpose be?

I literally don’t care at all about Liberty, and I still think this is outrageous. I can only imagine how pissed the program’s fans will be if the Flames don’t make a bowl. Do the right thing and find them a game.