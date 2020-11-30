Editorial

REPORT: Liberty Might Not Make A Bowl Game

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Hugh Freeze of the Liberty Flames is interviewed after defeating the Georgia Southern Eagles in the 2019 Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Liberty is reportedly in serious trouble of missing the college football bowl season.

According to Brett McMurphy, there is a serious chance Liberty could be frozen out with a 10-1 record because the Flames don’t have a guaranteed bowl spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McMurphy reported that bowls are expected to prioritize their conference commitments. That’s bad news for Liberty.

It will be an absolute joke if the Flames go 10-1, are ranked and get frozen out of a bowl game. That’s complete nonsense.

You can’t keep a 10 win team out of the bowl season. You just can’t do it. It would be a gigantic black mark for the sport.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liberty Football (@libertyfootball)

I understand that we’re dealing with unprecedented times, but you still can’t do it. If Liberty gets to 10 wins and is ranked, then somebody has to find a bowl for them.

If not, then why should they even bother finishing the season? Seriously, what would the purpose be?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Liberty Football (@libertyfootball)

I literally don’t care at all about Liberty, and I still think this is outrageous. I can only imagine how pissed the program’s fans will be if the Flames don’t make a bowl. Do the right thing and find them a game.