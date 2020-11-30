Rita Ora Apologizes For ‘Breaking The Rules’ With Birthday Party During COVID-19 Lockdown

Rita Ora apologized for “breaking the rules” with a birthday party bash in London during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday,” the 30-year-old British pop singer wrote in a post on her Instagram story. The comments were noted by CBS News in a piece published Monday.

"It was a spur of the moment made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK," she added. "I am deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk."

Ora continued, "This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgment. Given the restrictions, how realize how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."

The British superstar went on to explain that she felt particularly bad because she knows how hard “people have worked to combat this terrible illness,” before she talked about knowing the “sacrifices” people and businesses have made in an effort to try and keep “people safe.”

The Daily Mail reports that Rita has offered to reportedly pay the proposed fine for breaking the rules in the amount of 10,000 Euro or $12,000 for the event.

Reports about the “For You” hitmaker partying it up during the pandemic drew criticism, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, sharing that it’s “important that everybody in society sets an example by following the rules. That is for every member of the public, including celebrities.”