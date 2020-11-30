The 49ers Will Play Their Remaining Home Games In Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers are headed to Arizona.

The franchise was effectively banned from playing home games in Santa Clara County after contact sports were paused for three weeks. Now, they're headed across the border to AZ.

Santa Clara County officials say that no pro or college sports teams are able to have games or practices in the county that include direct contact for the next three weeks. That, of course, includes the #49ers, who have two home games (Dec. 7 and 13) scheduled in that window. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) November 28, 2020

The 49ers released the following statement in part Monday:

The San Francisco 49ers have come to an agreement with the National Football League and Arizona Cardinals which allows the 49ers to host their Weeks 13 and 14 home games against the Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

An update on the #49ers Weeks 13 and 14 home games — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 30, 2020

Well, that sure didn’t take long at all! News broke Sunday that the 49ers needed a place to play after the new restrictions, and the NFL found them a home by Monday.

When the NFL wants to get something done, it gets done. The league doesn’t wait long at all to make moves when necessary.

As I said this morning, you simply can’t let a team miss home games because of coronavirus restrictions. Wherever the NFL had to take them, the 49ers needed to go.

Now, the 49ers are headed to Arizona for their final two home games. It’s not a bad deal at all.

Let’s hope the 49ers don’t have any more issues! The last things fans want are more problems.