Sarah Fuller Plans On ‘Sticking Around’ With Vanderbilt’s Football Team

Sarah Fuller intends on continuing to kick for Vanderbilt’s football team.

Fuller became the first woman to play in a Power Five football game when she kicked off the second half this past Saturday against Missouri. Her kick went about 30 yards, and Twitter hasn’t stopped debating whether or not it was an intentional squib or a bad kick. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, football fans might not have seen the last of Fuller suiting up for the Commodores. It sounds like she wants to get back on the field.

“I’m sticking around until someone tells me to go,” Fuller told the media following the 41-0 loss to the Tigers, according to ESPN.

Okay, let me be crystal clear here. It’s awesome for Fuller that she’s the first woman in the history of football to play in a P5 game.

No matter what you think about the situation, on a personal level, it’s pretty amazing Fuller took the field during an SEC game.

Having said that, this isn’t a situation that should be taken seriously. Fuller, who was plucked from the women’s soccer team, has no business being the team’s kicker.

You know what football teams do when their kicker goes down? They switch to the punter if they don’t have another kicker on the roster.

We see it all the time in college football and the NFL. Instead, Vanderbilt chose to do something in an attempt to generate a ton of great PR. Unfortunately for Derek Mason, it didn’t save his job.

He was fired by the university Sunday. While playing Fuller probably had little to do with the decision, giving the ball back to Missouri in great field position while losing to prove a point was a sign that Mason wasn’t taking his job seriously.

We’ll see if she sticks around or not, but Vandy has to play the punter if the team’s regular kicker can’t play. Kicking 30 yards down field just isn’t going to cut it.