Sarah Fuller Named The SEC Special Teams Player Of The Week After Kicking The Ball 30 Yards

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller has received a huge honor from the SEC.

Following her one kick against Missouri to open the second half, the SEC named her the Special Teams Player of the Week along with Florida’s Kadarius Toney. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The SEC wrote, “She took the opening kickoff of the second half against the Tigers, as her perfectly-executed kick sailed 30 yards and was downed at the Missouri 35-yard line.”

This circus needs to end. It’s one thing to talk about how cool it is for Fuller to be the first woman to ever play in a Power Five game, but let’s stop with this nonsense.

She kicked the ball 30 yards, Vanderbilt lost 41-0 and she had literally no impact on the game. At some point, we have to wake up and face reality.

CHANGING THE GAME ???? Sarah Fuller just became the first woman to play in a Power 5 college football game. @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/Qq3U6jtica — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2020

At some point, we have to admit that we’re honestly insulting female athletes by pretending what Fuller did was spectacular.

There are some unreal female athletes out there, and nobody really talks about them. Yet Fuller kicks a ball 30 yards and she’s headed straight to the hall of fame.

The craziest part about this situation is that Fuller addressed the team at halftime and criticized their attitude!

Imagine your kicker, who is being used for nothing more than a PR stunt, getting up and ripping the team. Players should have refused to take the field for Derek Mason, who was fired Sunday, in the second half.

I just got off a Zoom call with Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller, who detailed the halftime speech she gave and the reception it received. “I had coaches come up to me and say ‘I’ve been wanting to say that for awhile now,'” Fuller said. pic.twitter.com/AjoEEjJbeh — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 29, 2020

If you don’t understand the absurdity of this entire situation, then you’re just not living in reality.