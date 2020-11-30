Super PAC Launched By Trump Jr. Aides To Help Republicans In Georgia

Aides to Donald Trump Jr. have launched a super PAC to help Republicans win a pair of U.S. Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Save the U.S. Senate PAC, overseen by Trump Jr. aids Andrew Surabian and Taylor Budowich, will begin airing commercials geared toward encouraging discouraged voters who supported President Donald Trump to mobilize in support of Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Politico reported.

The commercials will feature Donald Trump Jr. and are reportedly being produced by Jamestown Associates, which produced Trump campaign ads during the election season.

Since neither garnered 50% of the vote earlier this month, Perdue and Loeffler will face Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the January 5 runoff election. Republicans must win one of two seats to maintain control of the Senate for the next two years.

From Politico’s report:

The super PAC will air its ads only on conservative radio and TV stations to reach Trump loyalists. The organization is investing six figures to run the first ads on radio stations statewide, and later this week it will begin cutting TV and digital commercials with the younger Trump.

Frustrated Trump supporters have drawn concern from Republicans who fear they might take Trump’s claims that elections are “rigged” at face value and feel like their vote doesn’t matter. Over the weekend, Republican National Committee spokeswoman Ronna McDaniel fielded a question from an attendee who postulated that the election was “already decided.”

“It’s not decided!” McDaniel told the Marietta, Georgia crowd. “This is the key. It’s not decided. First of all, David Perdue still has a 100,000 vote lead over Jon Ossoff right now, with the certification, so if you lose your faith and you don’t vote and people walk away, that will decide it.”

While Trump has so far refused to concede to President-elect Joe Biden and maintains that voter fraud cost him a victory, he has also encouraged his supporters to vote for Perdue and Loeffler.

“There is a critical role that must be played in both Georgia Senate runoffs: turning out the Trump vote,” Surabian told Politico. “We know from past midterms and special elections that the Trump voter is not guaranteed to every Republican candidate, which is why it’s vital to directly engage these voters and not take them for granted. To that end, we are launching an aggressive campaign in support of the two Republican candidates, focused on energizing and turning out Trump supporters, using television, radio and digital ads featuring Donald Trump Jr.” (RELATED: Harris Poll Says Majority Of Voters Want Republicans To Control Senate)

National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman Jesse Hunt told Politico that the president’s son “has been incredibly helpful all cycle, and he’s been particularly helpful calling out bad actors looking to mislead Georgia voters.”