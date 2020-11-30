REPORT: Man In His Seventies Struggles With Home Invader, Shot In The Face, Expected To Live

Deputies were called to a Texas home Sunday night after an elderly man was shot in the face during a home invasion, ABC 13 reports.

The man, who police say is in his seventies, was allegedly at home alone when the attacker broke into his house.

Man in his 70s shot in face during home invasion in Humble https://t.co/b7HaN6zWDj pic.twitter.com/QqqqQSh8aK — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) November 30, 2020

The elderly man reportedly confronted the intruder before a struggle began. The victim was shot twice by the intruder, including in the face. (RELATED: 94-Year-Old Killed By San Francisco Homeless Man Known For Threatening Elderly)

The man was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery. He is expected to survive the shooting, according to ABC 13. It is unknown whether the suspect was able to take anything. (RELATED: Man Arrested After Video Surfaces Of Him Beating Up Elderly Nursing Home Patient)

Police were unable to apprehend the suspect and have yet to release information on the suspect or the victim.

A similar incident occurred a month ago when a Houston man in his 70s was shot in the face while in his home. The shooting was a result of a drive-by where roughly 15 rounds fired at the man’s house, according to Click 2 Houston.