‘The Mandalorian’ Puts Up Gigantic Viewership Numbers On Disney+

“The Mandalorian” is putting up some monster viewership numbers on Disney+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit “Star Wars” show was third in Nielsen’s streaming data for the week of October 26. Season two arrived October 30. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

A staggering 1.03 billion minutes of the show were streamed during the week of its premiere. That’s simply a mind-boggling amount of viewing.

I only have one big question for everyone not watching “The Mandalorian” on Disney+. What is wrong with you? Do you hate great entertainment?

Do you hate great television? “The Mandalorian” might honestly be the best “Star Wars” project since the original trilogy.

I’m currently on the fifth episode of season two, and I’m absolutely loving everything about the newest season. It’s outstanding.

Everything about “The Mandalorian” is great, and the ratings reflect that people are invested in the hit Disney show.

I can’t stress this enough. If you haven’t already started watching “The Mandalorian,” I suggest you do it immediately. It’s amazing.

You can catch all the episodes on Disney+. For those of you caught up, let us know what you think in the comments!