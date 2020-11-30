Tom Holland’s New Movie ‘Cherry’ Sounds Incredibly Dark

Tom Holland’s new movie “Cherry” doesn’t look like it’ll make many people smile.

Vanity Fair recently released a profile on the upcoming film, and it sounds like Holland will go even darker than he did in “The Devil All the Time.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Vanity Fair wrote the following about the plot of the film:

Holland’s title character is both volatile and vulnerable, a hard-knock nobody from Cleveland who’s just scraping by but doesn’t even have any big dreams to guide him. Every solution to his problems only deepens the trouble: College isn’t working out, so Cherry joins the Army to serve in Iraq as a medic. He returns home haunted and damaged, and starts abusing opioids to blunt his PTSD. To pay for the drugs, he resorts to bank robbery. The more desperate he gets, the more banks he has to rob.

As I stated above, I don’t get the vibe that “Cherry” is going to leave too many people in the audience laughing throughout the film.

It sounds like an incredibly dark story, which isn’t something Holland is unfamiliar with. “The Devil All the Time” was very sinister and chilling.

It looks like “Cherry” will crank things up a notch for the superstar actor.

Also, I’ve been big on Holland for a very long time. I think the young man is destined to be a superstar, and it looks like he’s hellbent on taking as many challenging roles as possible.

My guess is that “Cherry” is going to push the limits, which will only further elevate his profile.

“Cherry” is set to be released at some point in 2021. I can’t wait to see what Holland brings to the screen.