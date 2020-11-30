UTEP Vs. Southern Miss Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

UTEP won’t play Southern Miss this Friday.

The Miners announced Sunday afternoon that the game has been canceled and practice has been paused because "multiple members" of the program have tested positive for coronavirus.

The hits just keep coming, and they don’t stop coming! Have we gone a single day in the past two weeks without a game getting canceled?

I honestly don’t think so. It seems like every single time I open Twitter, I read about a new game being called off because of coronavirus.

The really unfortunate part is that there doesn’t appear to be any end in sight. Does anyone think more games won’t be canceled?

If you do, please send me whatever kind of substance you’re consuming because you’re living in a fantasyland.

Coronavirus has done one hell of a number on college football, and I don’t expect the pressure to let up anytime soon.

Keep checking back for more updates on the state of college football as we have them.