DC Detective Dead In Alleged Murder-Suicide Committed By His Wife

A Washington, D.C. police detective died in a suspected murder-suicide committed by his wife last week, the New York Post reported Sunday.

Metropolitan Police Department Detective Timothy Eugene Francis, 50, and his wife Christina Lynn Francis, 41, were found at their home in Maryland on Friday by a family member who was repeatedly unable to contact them, the Post reported. Christina shot Timothy then killed herself with a handgun found at the scene, police said.

Around 12 hours before the couple was found, Christina posted a message to Facebook saying that their “marriage [wasn’t] put together for a great [reason]” and that her and Timothy “got lost in petty shit you believed was a mistake.” The post included a video from their wedding.

“We had 6 years of experience and [memories] that should have taken [precedence] over everything in everything we did,” Christina said.

Christina also shared a photo of their two children, calling them her “pride and joy.” She added, “I love you both with my heart.” (RELATED: Ohio Man Allegedly Kills Wife In Murder-Suicide, Police Say)

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) released a brief statement on Saturday afternoon. Francis “was tragically shot and killed in a domestic-related homicide yesterday,” the statement said.

“The suspect was also found deceased & [the Charles County Sheriff’s Office] is currently investigating this case,” the MPD said. “Det. Francis had 20 years of service.”

“Mourning the tragic loss of our colleague and friend is extremely difficult,” Chief Peter Newsham said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Detective Francis spent two decades protecting the community from violence, and to learn that he was the victim of a homicide is heartbreaking,” Newsham added.

