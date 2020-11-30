Wisconsin Moves Up To Number 4 In The College Basketball AP Poll

Wisconsin’s basketball team is up to number four in the latest AP Poll.

The week two AP Poll was released Monday, and the Badgers jumped from seventh to fourth in the latest rankings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Only Gonzaga, Baylor and Iowa are ahead of Wisconsin.

One week down and there’s some movement in the AP Poll ???????? 1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Wisconsin

5. Illinois

6. Duke

7. Kansas

8. Michigan State

9. Creighton

10. Houston — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 30, 2020

Inject this right into my veins. Inject this right into my soul! We’re 2-0, a top-five team in America and we have our third game of the season Tuesday night.

If you’re not absolutely amped right now for Wisconsin basketball, then you’re simply not a real fan. It’s that simple.

We’re balling right now in Madison!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Generally speaking, I love flying under the radar. Everyone knows the Badgers do our best work when we’re not the focus.

We like to sneak past everyone and then kick down the door when it’s too late for anyone to prepare. We pride ourselves on having that attitude.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

However, that ship has sailed this season. There’s no hiding from the spotlight. So, I’m embracing the chaos and carnage.

So, let’s roll! Let’s absolutely decimate every team stupid enough to take the court against us. Go, Badgers, go!