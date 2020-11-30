Wisconsin Opens As A 14-Point Favorite Against Indiana

The Wisconsin Badgers are favored by a shocking amount against Indiana.

Circa Sports dropped the opening lines for the games this upcoming weekend, and the Badgers are favored by 14 over the Hoosiers.

Seeing as how we lost to Northwestern in our last game and didn’t play this past weekend, it seems like a staggering amount.

College Football ????

Week 14 Opening Lines pic.twitter.com/zSWDiIleob — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) November 29, 2020

Now, the big thing here is whether or not Michael Penix Jr. plays this Saturday against Wisconsin. He went down with an injury against Maryland, and his status seems to be up in the air.

It would seem like oddsmakers certainly think he’s not going to be playing because there’s zero chance the Badgers would open as 14-point favorites if Penix was healthy.

Here’s the play where Michael Penix got hurt. He was down for a bit before being helped up as the ESPN broadcast cut away from it. He did not finish this drive. No update from Indiana yet. pic.twitter.com/a7Qbz7j8I8 — Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) November 28, 2020

Hell, I’m not even sure the Badgers should be favored by 14 points if Indiana has to roll with a backup. I’m a huge Wisconsin man, but we looked atrocious against Northwestern.

Our offense was so bad that it was insulting that fans had to watch that pathetic game unfold in Evanston. Why would we all of a sudden assume we can score on Indiana?

The Hoosiers are a very talented team, and they’re most certainly not a joke.

You can catch the game at 3:30 EST on ABC! I’m confident Wisconsin will get the job done, but 14 points is a monster spread.