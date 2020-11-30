Elderly Woman Shoots An AK-47 In Awesome Video

One woman is making the rounds on Twitter for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by the NRA, an elderly woman absolutely ripped an AK-47 while shooting out in the snow. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The NRA captioned the video, “Grandma isn’t getting run over by any reindeer this year.” You can watch the awesome video below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Grandma isn’t getting run over by any reindeer this year. pic.twitter.com/Pz4zFTPbSA — NRA (@NRA) November 29, 2020

Below is a live look at my reaction to this video. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I sure hope Santa has an invitation to her house when he enters. If not, he might find himself taking fire like it’s Baghdad circa-2003. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That woman wasn’t showing any hesitation with that rifle. She was locked, cocked and letting some lead fly. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

If you’re not a fan of an elderly woman letting it rip with an AK-47, then you’re no fan of mine. It’s that simple.

I love everything about this video. In this country, we celebrate the Second Amendment and family. This video seems to have brought both of them together.

Also, A+ caption game from the NRA. It’s hunting season, and this woman might be on the hunt for some reindeer that are trespassing.

Props to this woman for giving us one of the best videos on the internet. That was absolutely epic.