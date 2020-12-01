Aaron Rodgers Calls A Basketball Hoop A ‘Basketball Goal’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed a major red flag during a Tuesday interview.

During an interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers called a basketball hoop a “basketball goal.”

Now, I'm sure you're probably thinking I'm kidding or quoting him out of context. Well, I'd suggest you take a seat before firing up the video below. Consider yourself warned!

How’s your jumper @AaronRodgers12? “I refuse to shoot jumpers I only shoot hook shots” #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/fuubY284is — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 1, 2020

I hate to say it, but the Packers have to cut Aaron Rodgers. I really do hate to say it, but it has to be done.

You simply can’t have a starting quarterback who doesn’t know the difference between a hoop and a goal. One is for a sport Americans dominate at, and the other is for people to run around on fields in Europe playing a sport we don’t care about.

And before everyone jumps down my throat, I’m very much aware that football and basketball are two different sports.

That’s not the point. As an American sports superstar, Rodgers should know damn well what a basketball hoop is called.

I’m not just saying this because I hate the Packers, but Rodgers has to go. I really do hate to say it, but we just can’t have a guy in the NFL out here talking about “basketball goals” in interviews.