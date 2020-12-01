Actress Abby Dalton, Known For Her Role In ‘Hennesey,’ Dies At 88 After Suffering From ‘Long Illness’

Actress Abby Dalton has died at 88 years old.

Dalton passed away Nov. 23 after suffering from a long illness, according to an article published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Dalton began her career acting in a few Roger Corman films including “The Saga of the Viking Women and Their Voyage to the Waters of the Great Sea Serpent.” She also starred in “Rock All Night,” followed by “Teenage Doll,” “Carnival Rock” and “Stakeout on Dope Street.”

Dalton told the Los Angeles Times in 1988 that she wasn’t quite “fond” of the films that started her career. (RELATED: Actor Sean Connery’s Cause Of Death Revealed)

“I was never really fond of any of [those films], quite honestly,” she told the outlet. “I was so naive and such a novice. The first time I ever walked on to a soundstage was to play the lead in one of his films.”

In 1966, she starred as Calamity Jane in “The Plainsman.”

She was a longtime panelist on the game show “The Hollywood Squares.”

Dalton received an Emmy nomination for her role in “Hennesey.” She played a Navy nurse in the 1960s sitcom. Dalton went on to star in “The Joey Bishop Show” and later landed a role on “Falcon Crest.”

She is survived by her husband Jack D. Smith, their sons Matthew and John, daughter Kathleen Kinmont, plus grandchildren Mac, Jack and Ayden Grace; and great-grandson Mathias.