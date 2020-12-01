Americans Think Trump And Biden Supporters Are Just As Threatening To The Country As China, Survey Finds

Americans now see one another as a bigger threat to the country than Russia and North Korea, and on par with China, according to a new Rasmussen survey.

The survey of likely U.S. voters found 24% of respondents said those who voted for President-elect Joe Biden are the nation’s biggest enemy. Almost as many, 22%, said President Donald Trump’s supporters are the biggest threat to the country, the survey also found. China, Russia, and North Korea garnered 24%, 10%, and 7% of the vote as to the greatest threat facing the United States, respectively.

Among Republican respondents, 37% said Biden supporters constituted the biggest threat, Rasmussen found. The second most popular answer was China, which received 34% of the vote for public enemy number one. In the view of Democratic respondents, Trump supporters were the biggest threat to the country, with 35% of Democratic respondents saying they were the biggest threat to the United States.

The Rasmussen survey also found voters without a party affiliation viewed China, Trump supporters, and Biden voters as equal threats to the country.

When analyzing the gender breakdown of the survey results, Rasmussen found male respondents thought China was the largest threat, with Biden voters in second. Biden and Trump voters tied for the biggest threat facing the country among female respondents. (RELATED: Sen. Susan Collins Found A Number Of Body Bags On Porch Of DC Home)

White Americans ranked China and Biden voters as the country’s biggest threats, while black Americans’ biggest concern is Trump voters. Other respondents of minority groups said China, Biden voters, and Trump supporters were all equally threatening.

Rasmussen’s survey included 1,000 likely voters and was conducted on Nov. 29-30 online and over telephone with a margin of error of +/- 3% and a confidence interval of 95%.