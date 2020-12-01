College GameDay Will Be At Coastal Carolina Vs. Liberty

Editorial

Sep 12, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers wide receiver Kameron Brown (11) catches a pass against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

College GameDay is headed to Conway, South Carolina this upcoming Saturday.

The popular ESPN college football event announced late Monday afternoon that it was headed to Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It will be the first time in the history of the show that it’s visited the home of the Chanticleers.

I really like this move from ESPN. Yes, LSU is playing Alabama this upcoming weekend, but that game won’t even be close.

The Tigers are terrible this season. The idea that GameDay should go to that matchup just because it features Alabama and LSU is ridiculous.

It won’t even be close.

 

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina is a game featuring two very good smaller programs, and they’re both fighting for bowl position.

After all, it was reported Monday that Liberty might not even make a bowl if they finish the season 10-1. That’ll be simply absurd if that happens.

It’s not the most traditional kind of game for GameDay to be at, but I love the move. It shines a light on some smaller football programs, and it’s going to be a fun time Saturday.