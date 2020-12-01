College GameDay Will Be At Coastal Carolina Vs. Liberty

College GameDay is headed to Conway, South Carolina this upcoming Saturday.

The popular ESPN college football event announced late Monday afternoon that it was headed to Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It will be the first time in the history of the show that it’s visited the home of the Chanticleers.

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER … We’re headed to @CoastalFootball ???? See you next week as the undefeated Chanticleers take on Liberty ???? pic.twitter.com/DKFr2zBT2i — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 30, 2020

I really like this move from ESPN. Yes, LSU is playing Alabama this upcoming weekend, but that game won’t even be close.

The Tigers are terrible this season. The idea that GameDay should go to that matchup just because it features Alabama and LSU is ridiculous.

It won’t even be close.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina is a game featuring two very good smaller programs, and they’re both fighting for bowl position.

After all, it was reported Monday that Liberty might not even make a bowl if they finish the season 10-1. That’ll be simply absurd if that happens.

Liberty may not receive bowl bid even though Flames could finish 10-1, sources told @Stadium. Reason is LU doesn’t have guaranteed bowl tie-in & w/out any win requirements for teams to be bowl eligible, bowls expected to fill w/their designated conference affiliations source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 30, 2020

It’s not the most traditional kind of game for GameDay to be at, but I love the move. It shines a light on some smaller football programs, and it’s going to be a fun time Saturday.