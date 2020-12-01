Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Throws For 6 Yards Against The Seahawks

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t see the field much during a 23-17 Monday night loss to the Seahawks.

Entering the game, there was some serious hype that Hurts would see more playing time than usual. Naturally, that had football fans everywhere interested.

Sources: #Eagles rookie QB Jalen Hurts is expected to receive increased playing time on Monday night – without Carson Wentz on the field. My story on the shift in Philly: https://t.co/QqFNeRlGV2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2020

Unfortunately, it didn’t really happen at all. Hurts went 1/1 passing for six yards, and didn’t record any rushing stats in the loss.

All the hype more or less turned out to be for absolutely nothing as Wentz absolutely dominated the snap count.

ANOTHER FAILED JALEN HURTS READ OPTION WITH CARSON WENTZ LINED UP OUT WIDE DOUD PEDERSON DOES NOT WANT HURTS TO SUCCEED#SEAvsPHI pic.twitter.com/at5HcLn7Wp — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) December 1, 2020

I don’t understand why the Eagles reportedly gave Hurts so many snaps in practice to then turn around and barely use him against the Seahawks.

The game might have been close, but do fans of the Eagles really feel confident in the offense after last night?

I think the answer to that question is an overwhelming no.

Carson Wentz finds a man* wide open in the end zone *ah jeezpic.twitter.com/k8KYMyt2mJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 1, 2020

I really do hope Hurts gets a shot. It would be a ton of fun to see him play a substantial amount. If the Eagles don’t intend to do that, then stop giving him first team reps in practice and commit to Wentz.

Otherwise, cut Hurts loose and let’s find out what the former Alabama superstar can do in the NFL.