Georgia Quarterback D’Wan Mathis Enters The Transfer Portal

Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis is looking for a change of scenery.

According to Anthony Dasher, head coach Kirby Smart informed the media Monday that Mathis has entered the transfer portal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coach Smart confirms that D’Wan Mathis has entered the transfer portal, still wishes he would stay, but will help him with any transition. — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) November 30, 2020

Mathis’ time as the future of the Bulldogs didn’t last long at all. He opened the season as the starter, but was benched after not playing well.

Now, JT Daniels is balling out for the Bulldogs, and it’s clear that the former USC starter is the future in Athens.

That means that Mathis needs to transfer if he ever wants to see the field because there’s simply no snaps available for him right now.

He could stick around in case Daniels goes down with an injury, but that’s a big ask. There’s no guarantee that ever happens, and he’d be more or less just wasting his career.

Transferring appears to be by far his best option.

The good news for Mathis is that he’ll have plenty of options. It didn’t work out well at Georgia, but he has plenty of talent.