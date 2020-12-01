Here Are All The Best Gifts To Get Your Favorite Golfer That Are Still At Cyber Monday Prices

Quality golfing equipment and training tools can cost a pretty penny. But if you want to put a smile on the faces of those special golfers in your life, these Cyber Monday deals are a great place to start. From virtual golf simulators to must-have swing analyzers, this list covers it all. And if you use the coupon code CMSAVE20, you’ll get 20% off!

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick – $199.20

This fully-immersive, incredibly realistic smart golf simulator takes you out on the green without you even needing to take off your pajamas! Designed after world-famous golf courses, this game includes a swing trainer to help you perfect your swing and even compete against family and friends in the system’s multiplayer mode.

Get the PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick for $199.20 (reg. $249) with the code CMSAVE20.

Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder – $175.20

With the ability to lock onto a pin from up to 275 yards away along with 6X magnification, this rangefinder delivers pin-point accuracy every time.

Get the Callaway 200s Laser Rangefinder for $175.20 (reg. $219) with the code CMSAVE20.

Izzo Golf: Sharp Shooter Putting Trainer & Game Set – $19.19

Set this golf target training set up in your living room, office, or backyard to help you get accurate swings the next time you hit the green.

Get the Izzo Golf: Sharp Shooter Putting Trainer & Game Set for $19.19 (reg. $23.99) with the code CMSAVE20.

Callaway Golf Trunk Locker – $44.79

Keep your favorite gold gear and attire clean and in good shape with this portable trunk locker, complete with a ventilated shoe area, a mesh pocket, convenient wall dividers, and more.

Get the Callaway Gold Trunk Locker for $44.79 (reg. $55.99) with the code CMSAVE20.

Izzo® Triple-Chip Chipping Net – $19.19

With three different sized targets, you can truly perfect your many short shots. Plus, it collapses flat for easy storage.

Get the Izzo® Triple-Chip Chipping Net for $19.19 (reg. $29) with the code CMSAVE20.

GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch – $151.99

Wear your accuracy right on your wrist with this watch that dishes out goal distances, hazards, pin placement, and hole layout, all on a full-color TFT-LCD display.

Get the GOLFBUDDY Aim W10 GPS Golf Watch for $151.99 (reg. $189.99) with the code CMSAVE20.

PutterBall Backyard Golf Game – $135.99

Bring your backyard parties, pre-games, and camping trips up a notch with this fun putting game! Whether you treat it as a fun drinking game or a friendly competition with the kids, this thing’s always a blast to play.

Get the PutterBall Backyard Gold Game for $135.99 (reg. $169.99) with the code CMSAVE20.

HomeCourse® Indoor Golf Simulator Enclosure – $1,519.20

Turn any room into an indoor driving range or golf simulator thanks to this sky netting and pro-arms that creates an immersive enclosed area for you to play in. It’s compatible with nearly every projector and is a great teaching and practice tool.

Get the HomeCourse® Indoor Golf Simulator Enclosure for $1,519.20 (reg. $1,899) with the code CMSAVE20.

UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer – $99.99

Promising to help you gain 5+ MPH in six weeks, this trainer adds speed to your swing along with longer yardage and physical endurance.

Get the UnLocked Golf Swing Speed Trainer for $99.99 (reg. $124.99) with the code CMSAVE20.

Caddie View: Golf Swing Analyzer – $56

Created by golfers, this app lets you meticulously analyze your swing on your smartphone, giving you an outside view of exactly what you need to improve on. Simply set it up on its view stick and get swinging!

Get the Caddie View: Golf Swing Analyzer for $56 (reg. $70) with the code CMSAVE20.

Golf-Grip™ Training Aid – $16

This pocket-sized training tool was developed in conjunction with several PGA golfers to help players’ muscle memory achieve the perfect club grip positioning.

Get the Golf-Grip™ Training Aid for $16 (reg. $20) with the code CMSAVE20.

The Cutter Wedge – “Better Physics…Better Golf”® – $103.99

The only wedge of its kind, this physics-inspired wedge boasts a less-leading edge, a self-aiming face, and a 75% larger sweet spot sure to take your game up a few notches.

Get The Cutter Wedge for $103.99 (reg. $129.99) with the code CMSAVE20.

Putt-A-Bout® Golf Putting Mat – $23.96

Perfect for practicing your putting, this 20″ x 96″ green mat rolls out completely flat, giving you a perfectly smooth surface to practice on. It also comes with a moveable plastic cup for you to test out different angles with.

Get the Putt-A-Bout® Golf Putting Mat for $23.96 (reg. $29.95) with the code CMSAVE20.

GolfPad TAGS™ GPS Rangefinder – $71.99

Ideal for golfers of any level, this rangefinder can detect shot dispersion, club distances, hits and misses, and more, all based on real data. It also lets you keep an eye on your progress with helpful stats you can access on your smartphone.

Get the GolfPad TAGS™ GPS Rangefinder for $71.99 (reg. $98.99) with the code CMSAVE20.

Prices subject to change.

