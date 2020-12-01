HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Blows Out UW-Green Bay

Wisconsin absolutely destroyed UW-Green Bay 82-42 Tuesday.
Entering the game, I said it was another great opportunity to fight and claw through 40 minutes of basketball to earn a 3-0 record.
Chef’s kiss with that @DMitrikTrice0 dish. ????@BadgerMBB | #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/s0ZK1mS26t
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 1, 2020
Well, that’s exactly what happened. We got off to a bit of a slow start, but we became a bat flying out of hell once we picked up steam.
I almost felt bad for the Phoenix. This was less of a basketball game and more of a scheduled execution. They never had a chance. They just had to find that out for themselves.
What did the rim do to you? @BadgerMBB‘s Micah Potter (@BigJam_23) showing off his strength. ???? pic.twitter.com/Qk3wTl0E7H
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 1, 2020
I couldn’t be happier with what I see from Wisconsin. I really could. Potter, Reuvers, Trice, Davidson and Ford are a dominant starting lineup.
Add in Tyler Wahl, who balled out against UW-GB, and Ben Carlson and we’re talking about an elite team. You’d have to be blind to disagree.
Now, we prepare for Marquette this Friday night. Again, it’s another 40 minutes to earn a 4-0 record. Let’s get to work and take care of business.
Go, Wisconsin, go!
With this bucket, @tjwahl01 earns his first career double-double. @BadgerMBB | #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/HL8zBsSloX
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 1, 2020