Houston Texans Receiver Will Fuller Suspended For 6 Games For Violating The NFL’s Policy On Performance Enhancing Substances

Houston Texans superstar Will Fuller has been suspended for six games over a PED violation.

The star receiver posted a lengthy explanation on Instagram late Monday afternoon explaining the situation, and he wrote the following in part:

Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances. As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication.

You can read the full post below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Fuller (@willfullerv)

This is really bad news for the Texans. Houston was unlikely to make much noise the rest of the season, but losing Fuller is a monster blow for the offense.

He was a huge weapon for Deshaun Watson in the passing game. Now, he’ll miss the rest of the season and the first week of next year.

We’ve read stories like this before about players taking drugs they think are fine, and then finding out they’re suspended. It’s always an unfortunate situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Fuller (@willfullerv)

I’m not really sure how it happens, but it seems to happen once a year. You’d think the team doctors could sign off on everything, but apparently that’s not the way it works.

Now, Fuller will have to miss multiple games because of whatever medication he took.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Fuller (@willfullerv)

If it turns out there was seriously not malicious intent, maybe the NFL will knock his suspension down a few games. If not, Fuller might have played his last snap as a member of the Texans.