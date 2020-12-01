Defeat-ISIS Task Force Director Christopher Maier Resigns

Department of Defense Defeat-ISIS Task Force Director Christopher Maier resigned Monday, The Hill reported.

The task force was created and led by Maier in March 2017 to study policy and develop strategies to combat the Islamic State, according to The Hill. He is the most recent Department of Defense (DOD) official to resign or be fired since the election.

“These changes recognize the success of the military fight to destroy the so-called physical caliphate of ISIS and reflect DoD’s commitment to institutionalize efforts to counter ISIS and integrate efforts with allies and partners within our counterterrorism and regional policy offices,” the DOD said in a statement obtained by The Hill.

NEW: Director of Pentagon’s Defeat #ISIS (D-ISIS) Task Force resigns Christopher Maier had led the task force since March of 2017 Per @DeptofDefense, Maier’s duties will be absorbed by the Office of the Asst Sec of Defense for Special Ops & Low Intensity Conflict pic.twitter.com/5K0O8QbwIT — Jeff Seldin (@jseldin) November 30, 2020

Maier’s duties “will be absorbed” by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Low Intensity Conflict and the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, according to the DOD statement obtained by The Hill.

Reported supporters of President Donald Trump, Ezra Cohen-Watnick and Anthony Tata, oversee the offices set to take over Maier’s work, according to The Hill. (RELATED: They ‘Can Be Reformed’: Over 600 Islamic State Fighters Released By Kurdish Authorities In Syria)

Cohen-Watnick was recently promoted as a top intelligence official at the Pentagon while remaining the acting assistant secretary of defense for special operations and low-intensity conflict, The Hill reported.

Tata was not confirmed for a department policy position by the Senate, but became a top policy official, The Hill reported.

