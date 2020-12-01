Jake Paul Says Talks Have Started To Fight Conor McGregor

Jake Paul is apparently very serious about fighting Conor McGregor.

Following his win over Nate Robinson, Paul called out the Irish-born UFC superstar for a fight, and he's legit trying to make it happen.

Absolutely no one: *jake Paul : says he’ll knock out Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/cfgUgraE4t — Henry Vince (@ItsHenryVince) November 29, 2020

Paul told TMZ, “My team is talking to his manager but that’s all I’ll say. No other fighter with this big of a platform is calling out McGregor…The Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor fight is going to happen. It’s just a matter of when.”

He also added, “I’m going in there to f**king f**k Conor McGregor up.” You can watch his full comments below.

Let me be crystal clear here for everyone reading this. If McGregor and Jake Paul get into a fight with UFC rules, the social media star might end up in the hospital.

That fight would be over in a matter of seconds. It’d be borderline cruel to even allow it to happen. McGregor would absolutely humiliate him.

That leads me to believe that Paul will try to make this a straight boxing match with a ton of rules. At that point, I’m not really interested.

If you’re going to fight McGregor, then get into the octagon over the ring. The UFC is way more exciting, and it’s what made McGregor a star.

The reason Paul will want to box is because he knows he’ll get destroyed in a straight up UFC-style match.

Will the fight eventually happen? We all know it will if the money is right, but McGregor is absurdly rich. It’s going to take a huge check to get him to participate in a stunt like fighting Jake Paul.