Jimmy Kimmel Criticizes Trump-Bartiromo Interview, Says Fox Business Host Is ‘Auditioning’ To Be ‘Trump’s Next Wife’

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel criticized Monday evening Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo’s interview with President Donald Trump and suggested that she is “auditioning” to be the president’s “next wife.”

Trump’s Sunday interview with Bartiromo marked his first since the November election, and many accused the Fox Business host of allowing the president to push false claims. Kimmel was one such person to address the interview and joked that Bartiromo, who has been married since 1999, may be trying to become Trump’s next wife.

“Trump gave his first post-election interview yesterday,” Kimmel said before adding that Trump “called in to the always sycophantic Maria Bartiromo show to make a cornucopia of unchallenged false claims.” (RELATED: Jimmy Kimmel (Almost) Apologizes For Spreading Fake News About Mike Pence)

“I don’t know what happened to her, but she [Bartiromo] appears to be auditioning for the position of Donald Trump’s next wife because that was some interview,” Kimmel declared.

WATCH:

The comedian later accused First Lady Melania Trump of being “General Lee” in “the war on Christmas,” pointing back to a leaked tape where she had complained about putting up Christmas decorations.

Bartiromo has made the rounds during her long career as a journalist and host. She worked at CNN as a producer and later joined CNBC, where she was on-air for 20 years, winning two Emmys and becoming the first TV reporter to give live reports from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The current Fox Business host then joined Fox News, where she hosts multiple shows.