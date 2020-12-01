Joe Biden’s ‘Old School Approach’ Might Enhance China’s Strength, Policy Fellow Warns

Helen Raleigh, a Centennial Institute Fellow and senior contributor for the Federalist, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the growing trend of Asian-Americans becoming more conservative, the US-China relationship under a potential Biden Administration and more.

“Democrat’s steadfast support of using affirmative action in college admissions as well as public hiring,” Raleigh said. “Especially in college admissions, that’s really hit hard to our community because Asian communities really emphasize education internment.”

“For our community, which is largely made up of immigrants, for many of us, seeking higher education is our only way for seeking economic mobility as well as achieving [the] American dream,” said Raleigh.

Raleigh, who is also the author of Backlash: “How China’s Aggression Has Backfired,” discussed Joe Biden’s relationship with China. (RELATED: ‘Really Baffling’: Chinese Immigrant Slams Disney’s ‘Mulan’)

“Joe Biden has been around for a long time,” she said. “I’m concerned that the Bidens’ relationship — and let’s not forget about prior to the election the whole scandal about his son — I’m worried about his old-school approach that will continue [to] enhance China’s aggression.”

Raleigh also discussed Taiwan’s handling of the coronavirus,

