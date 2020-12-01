Madison, WI Named The Best City For Singles In America

Madison, Wisconsin is apparently the best city for singles in the USA.

According to a study from WalletHub, Madison has been deemed the greatest city in the country for single people looking for love. Atlanta, Georgia and Denver, Colorado came in second and third. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The factors used to determine the rankings were economics, fun and recreation and dating opportunities.

When all the cards were down on the table, Madison came out number one.

As a man who might have known a woman or two during my time in Madison, I have to say that I 100% agree with these rankings.

The women in Madison are awesome, and there are plenty of things to do. It’s a college town with dominant sports teams.

That alone pretty much guarantees you’re bound for success. Also, all the women are pretty sporty, which never hurts.

I also love how Washington, D.C. came in 60th. If anything, that’s probably too high. Sure, there are plenty of attractive and intelligent women here. There’s no doubt about that at all.

However, there’s just something about the kind of people that move to D.C. that has always rubbed me the wrong way.

Yes, I understand the irony of saying that as I live here, but everyone in D.C. knows exactly what I’m talking about. There’s a certain arrogance in the air that you never find in the Midwest or out in a place like Montana. A lot of people have a very uninviting edge, and I have to imagine it has a negative impact on dating.

Let us know what you think about the dating rankings in the comments. I have to give this one my stamp of approval.

P.S.: I lived in Bozeman, MT for a year, and that city didn’t make the list at all. Not that it really applies to dating, but I don’t think I saw a fat person my entire time there. There might not be a more physically fit city in America. Take that for what it’s worth when it ties into relationships.