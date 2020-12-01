REPORT: Man’s 99th Birthday Party Leads To 12 People Infected With COVID-19 Despite Allegedly Quarantining, Testing

At least a dozen people in Plano, Texas tested positive for COVID-19 after a family traveled to St. Louis, Missouri to attend his father’s 99th birthday, reported The Dallas Morning News.

After Larry Goldsticker attended his father’s birthday celebration in St. Louis, he was diagnosed with coronavirus, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Ralph Goldsticker told KDFW-TV that despite taking precautions against the virus, which included quarantining and testing, he and his family contracted it during transit, reported The Dallas Morning News. Goldsticker told KDFW-TV that some of his family flew and other drove, reported The Dallas Morning News. (RELATED: Over 1.1 Million People Traveled Sunday After Thanksgiving, TSA Says)

Goldsticker’s symptoms appeared when he returned home, reported The Dallas Morning News. He infected his wife and three children who are in their 30s, reported the outlet. His 99-year-old father recovered from the virus, according to the outlet. “It’s not worth the risk,” Goldsticker told KDFW-TV, reported The Dallas Morning News. “It’s everywhere. You just don’t know. So just be smart, be safe and stay healthy.”

Collin County currently has about 26,600 cases – with 408 added Monday – and a death toll of about 253, The Dallas Morning News reported. Dallas County added 702 cases on Monday and about 126,690 have the virus, reported The Dallas Morning News.