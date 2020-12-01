Melania Wows In Plaid Black-And-White Coat And Black Dress Combo During White House Christmas Tour

Melania Trump truly turned heads when she stepped out in a gorgeous plaid coat and black dress combo during a White House Christmas tour.
The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long-sleeve black-and-white number that went down to her knees in pictures she posted Tuesday on Instagram of her showing off this year's Christmas decorations at the White House to kids.
She completed the jaw-dropping look with loose hair, a black dress and black high heels.
“What a joy to spend time with so many talented young artists as part of the @nationalparkservice, @nationalparkfoundation & @usedgov ‘America Celebrates’ ornament display,” FLOTUS captioned her post, along with several snaps from the day.
“You should be proud that your ornaments will be beautifully displayed here at the @WhiteHouse & @PresParkNPS,” she added. “#WHChristmas.”
As previously reported, on Monday Melania unveiled the White House 2020 Christmas decorations dedicated to “America the Beautiful.”
Check out some of the photos of this year’s stunning holiday décor.