Alabama Remains Number 1 In The Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Alabama is still the top team in the rankings for the College Football Playoff.

The new rankings were released Tuesday night, and the Crimson Tide are still holding onto the top spot. Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State rounded out the top four. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas A&M and Florida followed. So, the top six remained unchanged.

Obviously, I don’t think people expected a lot of change in the rankings this week. At the very least, I don’t think people expected change near the top.

Alabama, Notre Dame and Clemson all took care of business. For that reason, we shouldn’t have anticipated shuffling.

That leads me to the biggest question out there. What the hell will happen with Ohio State? Well, I think the fact the playoff rankings are unchanged near the top is a sign the Buckeyes are in great shape.

The committee seems hellbent on making sure the Buckeyes get into the field even if more games are canceled. As a B1G man, I hope it happens! You know who won’t? SEC fans, and their meltdown will be epic!

We’re nearing the finish line, and I can’t wait to see what happens down the stretch! Let us know in the comments what you think of the latest rankings.