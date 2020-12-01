Ryan Seacrest Is Selling His Beverly Hills Home For A Staggering $85 Million Asking Price

Ryan Seacrest wants a ton of money for his Beverly Hills estate.

According to PEOPLE, Seacrest has put his 125,580 square-foot estate on the market, and he wants a staggering $85 million for it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Before you go crazy making a judgement about the price, the publication wrote the following details about the place:

Seacrest’s property features a 9,000 square-foot main house with four bedrooms and six baths, as well as two guest houses, a fitness center and pool complete with a pool house. The property also features an underground garage.

You can see photos of the house in the PEOPLE article. It’s an absolutely insane estate, and I say that as someone with high expectations for big homes.

I can’t even imagine selling a property with an asking price of $85 million. I’m sure the final number will be lower, but it’s still a mind-boggling amount.

It’s an absolutely astronomical amount of money to spend on a home. Imagine what the property taxes on a place like that must be. You’re just burning up money!

I guess the other half just lives differently than the rest of us. Why do you even need an estate that large? Seriously, multiple guest houses?

I might be failing to see it, but I’m not sure there’s a reason for that. I love money, I love big houses and I love real estate.

However, I’m not buying a property to put multiple houses on it unless there’s a ranch that needs to be ran on a daily basis.

Let us know in the comments what you think about Seacrest’s insane estate and his asking price.