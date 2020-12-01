‘A Sucker Is Born Every Minute’: Joy Behar Says People Giving Trump Money Are Proving P.T. Barnum Right

Joy Behar said Tuesday that the people who were continuing to fund President Donald Trump were proof that P.T. Barnum was right when he reportedly said, “A sucker is born every minute.”

Behar made the comment during a discussion with cohost Whoopi Goldberg — on ABC’s “The View” — comparing President Trump to former President Richard Nixon and exploring whether or not Trump would pardon himself if it were legal for him to do so. (RELATED: ‘This Close To A Dictatorship’: Joy Behar Calls Trump Officials The Cast Of ‘Lord Of The Flies’)

WATCH:

Goldberg appeared to believe that a president pardoning himself was not exactly legal, saying to Behar, “Joy, we lived through this. I mean, wouldn’t Nixon have done it himself if it was possible to do?”

“Yes, indeed, he would have done it. I mean, he had to get Gerald Ford to do it,” Behar replied. She went on to say that, although some had suggested Trump step down in order for Vice President Mike Pence to take office and pardon him, she wasn’t entirely convinced that Pence would go through with it.

“Pence wants to be president some day which is why, you know, I think that’s why he will show up at the inauguration. I don’t know if Trump will,” Behar explained.

Behar concluded by listing the people she thought might be looking for pardons from Trump before he left office.

“Listen to this list. Giuliani wants a pardon. Flynn is getting a pardon, Manafort wants one, Rick Gates, Papadopoulos,” she said. “This is how Trump, your president of the United States is spending his time. Pardoning people and playing golf and raising, by the way, $170 million from all those people out there who believe he won this election. Talk about P.T. Barnum, ‘A sucker is born every minute.’ Who are these people who are sending him all this money?”

According to The Washington Post, the president’s team has raised over $150 million — mostly in small donations — since Election Day.