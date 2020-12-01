Teenager Fatally Shot For Allegedly Playing Music Loudly, Suspect Arrested And Charged

The man who allegedly fatally shot a 19-year-old for playing his music too loud was arrested and charged last week, according to law enforcement officials.

Robert Paul Keegan, 47, shot 19-year-old Aidan Ellison for reportedly playing loud music at the Stratford Inn in Ashland, Oregon, Kiro 7 reported Monday. Keegan is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, reckless endangerment, and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Ashland Police Department.

“The victim had apparently been playing some music loudly in the parking lot and this upset the suspect, which caused the suspect to go down and engage him in an argument,” Ashland Police Chief Tighe O’Meara said, KTVL reported.

#AidanEllison should be alive today but Robert Keegan fatally shot him over “loud music” — BUT this was NOT about music. That’s false justification for killing a Black teen!

This was a racially motivated shooting by a suspected white supremacist!! #JusticeForAidanEllison pic.twitter.com/ApYFkZJcMv — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) November 29, 2020

Keegan and Ellison did not know each other before getting into an argument in the parking lot of the Inn, according to the Ashland Police Department. Keegan shot Ellison once in the chest.

“This sort of thing certainly doesn’t happen very often in Ashland at all, people getting shot, people getting murdered,” O’Meara said, KTLV reported.

“I would encourage anybody that has a complaint about another’s behavior to let us handle it and not get into arguments that unnecessarily resolve in violence, there is no reason that this should have happened,” O’Meara added, according to KTLV.

Keegan and his son were staying at the Inn after a wildfire in Talent, Oregon, KTVL reported. The boy was connected with Keegan’s parents, O’Meara said. (RELATED: Wildfires In California Break Record As 4 Million Acres Are Destroyed)

Keegan is being held without bail, Kiro 7 reported.

